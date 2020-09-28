Haitong Securities Co. (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haitong Securities Co. (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,500 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 1,947,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FANDF remained flat at $$2.22 during trading on Monday. Haitong Securities has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23.

About Haitong Securities

