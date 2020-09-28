Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 596,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $$2.10 during trading hours on Monday. Haitian International has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines. The company offers injection molding machines. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

