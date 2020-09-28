Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:GGRGF opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17. Groupe Gorge has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

About Groupe Gorge

Groupe Gorgé SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France and internationally. The company's Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and restricted environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

