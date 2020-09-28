Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the August 31st total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRNQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.99. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,058. Greenpro Capital has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

