Greenkraft Inc (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft Inc (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GKIT remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Greenkraft has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Greenkraft Company Profile
