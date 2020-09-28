Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.48. 133,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,416. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $259.52.

