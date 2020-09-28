Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $59,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 194,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,602. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.