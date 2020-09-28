Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $17.63 on Monday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $824.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

