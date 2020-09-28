Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in September

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.

GROUF has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised Grafton Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GROUF remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Monday. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

