Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GER stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.23. 3,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,954. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 722,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

