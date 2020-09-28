Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 43.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,865.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 445,915 shares in the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.