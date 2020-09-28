Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.84 million, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

