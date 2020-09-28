Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

