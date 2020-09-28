GoByte Price Tops $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $216,433.37 and $4,951.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005677 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003772 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

