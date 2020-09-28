GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $809.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post $809.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.56 million to $815.00 million. GMS posted sales of $861.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. ValuEngine raised shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

GMS stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 23,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,274. The company has a market capitalization of $964.98 million, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GMS by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GMS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

