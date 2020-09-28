Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 198.7% from the August 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CLOU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.90. 9,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,869. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

