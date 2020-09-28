GINcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $9,046.12 and $3.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,889.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.37 or 0.03346089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.37 or 0.02115516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00425654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00885838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00523972 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010408 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

