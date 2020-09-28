Gibson Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$28.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$794.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

