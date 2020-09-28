Gibson Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.14 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$794.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

