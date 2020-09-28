GET Protocol (GET) Price Tops $0.35

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $129,080.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.79 or 0.04826916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056486 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033768 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.