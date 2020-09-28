Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Sells £7,364.88 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,816 ($49.86), for a total transaction of £7,364.88 ($9,623.52).

Stephen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Stephen Wilson sold 7,224 shares of Genus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,721 ($48.62), for a total transaction of £268,805.04 ($351,241.40).

LON:GNS opened at GBX 3,894 ($50.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 62.91. Genus plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,056 ($53.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,587.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,410.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.70 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $9.40. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Genus from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 4,120 ($53.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,468.40 ($45.32).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

