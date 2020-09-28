GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Financial Review

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and Genocea Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million 3.46 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.13 Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -1.10

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR. GENFIT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences N/A -219.99% -83.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GENFIT S A/ADR and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENFIT S A/ADR 3 3 4 0 2.10 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

GENFIT S A/ADR currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 176.85%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.68%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than GENFIT S A/ADR.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats GENFIT S A/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

