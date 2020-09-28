Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Reaches $14.44 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $1.67 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00009238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00254871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.01592408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00187983 BTC.

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 14,358,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

