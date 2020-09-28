Garlicoin (GRLC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $127.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $131,228.72 and approximately $127.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,314,200 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.