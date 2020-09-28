Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) Short Interest Down 49.7% in September

Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
GADS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620. Gadsden Properties has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.22.
Gadsden Properties Company Profile
See Also: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.