Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) Short Interest Down 49.7% in September

Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GADS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620. Gadsden Properties has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States.

