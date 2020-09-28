Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:FFHL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
