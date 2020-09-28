Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FFHL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.