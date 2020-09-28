Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in September

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 840.3 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

FRNWF remained flat at $$22.00 during trading on Monday. Future has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

