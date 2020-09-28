Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in September

Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FFRMF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 75,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,946. Future Farm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of agriculture through indoor plant growth technology and through the production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. It holds interest in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vancouver and Newfoundland.

