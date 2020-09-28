Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in September

Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FFRMF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 75,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,946. Future Farm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
About Future Farm Technologies
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.