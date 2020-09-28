Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in September

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of FORK stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Fuling Global has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Fuling Global Company Profile
