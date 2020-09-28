FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSKR. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of FSKR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,416. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is presently 108.91%.

