FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

FSKR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,416. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

