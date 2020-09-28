Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Up 23.4%

Frontier Lithium Inc (CVE:FL)’s stock price shot up 23.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 76,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 68,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

