Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.11

Shares of Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.11 and last traded at $86.35, with a volume of 2186123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.
Separately, Summit Insights began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.67.
Frogads Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FROG)
FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.
