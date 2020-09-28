Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.11

Shares of Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.11 and last traded at $86.35, with a volume of 2186123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

Separately, Summit Insights began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.67.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,956,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

Frogads Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FROG)

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

