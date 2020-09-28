Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FEIM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,466. The company has a market cap of $92.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

