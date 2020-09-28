Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $311.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

