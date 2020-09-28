Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

