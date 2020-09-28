Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) CFO Sells $124,611.00 in Stock

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Fortress Biotech stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.
