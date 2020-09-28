Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) CFO Sells $124,611.00 in Stock

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

