Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FORTY opened at $77.46 on Monday. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

