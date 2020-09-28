Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.70

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.70 and last traded at $142.54, with a volume of 26272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FVRR. ValuEngine cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.