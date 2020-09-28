Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 323,800 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.70 and a beta of 2.45.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.