FirstService Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$171.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 122.96. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$83.36 and a 1 year high of C$178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$861.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 3.5600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.00, for a total value of C$775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,586,220. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total value of C$206,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$754,254.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,613.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

