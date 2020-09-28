First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 9,702.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after buying an additional 819,112 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 696.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 200,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 258,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 138,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter.

