First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $42.35.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.