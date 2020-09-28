First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a growth of 308,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.2 days.

Shares of FID opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

