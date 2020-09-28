First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 299.1% from the August 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after buying an additional 539,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,464 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,135 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

