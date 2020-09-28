First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 962.5% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 962.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $487,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $486,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $46.12 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

