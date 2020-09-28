First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ QTEC opened at $114.80 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

