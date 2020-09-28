First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, an increase of 1,397.4% from the August 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 199,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 170,683 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $890,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

