First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 76.3% in September

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the August 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,965. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

