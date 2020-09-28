First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 145.6% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTC traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.26. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,897. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

