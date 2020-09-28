First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 145.6% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTC traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.26. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,897. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
