First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of FPF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.28. 2,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,768. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.